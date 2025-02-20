Job opening: Producer

Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Emmy Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station's initiative "Building a Better Bay Area" dedicates more time, resources and reporting to the issues that impact its viewers' quality of life. From the local economy and education, to health and safety, to issues impacting the environment, ABC7's focus is to bring greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. KGO-TV is an ABC owned television station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and all of the greater Bay Area.

This strong Producer will work collaboratively and will be responsible for story development and context, non-linear desktop editing, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and all other editorial and production elements for the weekday morning newscast. You must have proven control room experience and expert ability to handle live breaking news. Expect to contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel while supporting and contributing to an inclusive culture. Candidates must embrace multi-platform content creation for TV, digital platforms and social media. You must be organized and work well under pressure with constant deadlines.

Required/Basic Qualifications:



Minimum five years of newsroom experience in a top 50 market



Knowledge of the San Francisco Bay Area



Experience using newsroom software Dalet, desktop editing, communication tools such as Slack.



Must have excellent writing skills, possess solid news judgment and ethical decision-making skills.



Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, holidays) and adaptable to change, especially during breaking news situations

Preferred Qualifications:



Bilingual is beneficial

Required Education:



Bachelor's degree

Preferred Education:



Journalism or Communications degree

The hiring range for this position in San Francisco, CA is $85,700.00 to $114,800.00 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

TO APPLY:

Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10113799 (KGO - Producer), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.