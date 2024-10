Job opening: KGO Producer/Newswriter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Summary:

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Emmy Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station's initiative "Building a Better Bay Area" dedicates more time, resources, and reporting to the issues that impact its viewers' quality of life. From the local economy and education to health and safety, to issues impacting the environment, ABC7's focus is to bring a greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. KGO-TV is an ABC-owned television station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and all of the greater Bay Area!

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a creative newscast producer and newswriter! We are looking for someone with experience producing dynamic newscasts with story showcasing and multiple live elements. You would be responsible for story development with reporters, non-linear desktop editing, booking live guests, writing stories and teases, building graphics, timing and developing other editorial and production elements. Expect to contribute story ideas daily and participate actively in coverage decisions and editorial meetings. We want a self-starter and team player who can collaborate effectively with a wide range of personnel to create compelling content on all platforms. We are looking for active users of social media for newsgathering and understand how to use those platforms to build out stories and segments.

This position is covered under the ABC - NABET-CWA Master Agreement.

Responsibilities:



Formatting newscast rundown and stories, including graphics and video

Writing stories and teases for newscasts

Non-linear editing of video for stories and newscast teases

News editorial decision-making, including team meetings on daily news development

Monitoring social media and trending topics for newscast inclusion

Basic Qualifications:



Minimum of three years of experience line producing at a local news station

Proven track record working under high-pressure situations with tight deadlines.

Diligent with strong editorial and production skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights, holidays) and adaptable to change, especially during breaking news situations

Preferred Skills:



Knowledge of the Bay Area

Bilingual

Required Education:

High school degree or equivalent work experience

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in Journalism, Communications or a related field

The pay rate for this role in San Francisco, CA is $23.26 to $57.12 per hour, which follows the pay scale agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience, among other factors. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit this page.

TO APPLY:

Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10103045 (KGO Producer/Newswriter), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.