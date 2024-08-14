Job opening: KGO - Sports Multi-Media Journalist / Producer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Job Description:

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Emmy Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather, and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station's initiative "Building a Better Bay Area" dedicates more time, resources, and reporting to the issues that impact its viewers' quality of life. From the local economy and education to health and safety to issues impacting the environment, ABC7's focus is to bring a greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. KGO-TV is an ABC-owned television station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and all of the greater Bay Area.

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking a full-time staff Sports Multi-Media Journalist/Newswriter/Producer. The producer must be a strong broadcast-style writer and have experience editing. The producer will work with the Sports Anchors on covering and writing stories and will edit highlights and video clips within sportscasts. The sports producer's responsibilities also include producing "After the Game," a special sports show following professional and college games.

The producer must be able to shoot stories with prosumer equipment and produce short form and long form content. Candidates must be savvy with social media and understand multiple digital and streaming platforms. We are looking for a self-starter who is organized and can plan big sports coverage. Candidates must be excellent communicators who have strong inter-personal skills to work well with KGO team members and outside stakeholders.

This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET-CWA.

The Pay Range for this role is: $40.00/hour - $50.32/hour

The pay rate for this role in California is $40.00 to $50.32 per hour, which follows the pay scale agreed upon in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience, among other factors. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

Job Posting Segment:

Disney Networks

Job Posting Primary Business:

Disney Networks All

Primary Job Posting Category:

Production

Employment Type:

Full time

Primary City, State, Region, Postal Code:

San Francisco, CA, USA

TO APPLY:

Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10096890 (KGO - Sports Multi-Media Journalist / Producer), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.