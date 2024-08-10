'Agatha All Along' official trailer released at D23: Watch it here

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A witchy official trailer for "Agatha All Along" is here at last.

The trailer for the highly anticipated series debuted Friday at D23 in Anaheim, California.

According to the show's synopsis, "the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell" cast on her by Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the finale of "WandaVision."

"Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trails that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing," the synopsis continues. "Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road."

Starring alongside Kathryn Hahn are Joe Locke (Teen), Sasheer Zamata (Jennifer Kale), Ali Ahn (Alice Wu-Gulliver), Debra Jo Rupp (Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis), Patti LuPone (Lilia Calderu), Aubrey Plaza (Rio Vidal) and more.

The first two episodes of "Agatha All Along" premiere Sept. 18 on Disney+.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of this station.

