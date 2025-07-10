1 hurt in shooting on northbound I-80 in Alamo, CHP says

ALAMO, Calif. -- A person was wounded in a shooting on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Alamo early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The shooting reportedly occurred around 12:25 a.m. near Stone Valley Road, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.
The victim was sent to a hospital with injuries and Barclay did not have any information on the person's condition.
No further information about the shooting was immediately released.