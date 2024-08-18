Residents displaced following 3-alarm apartment fire in Pittsburg, officials say

Residents were forced out of their homes overnight Sunday when a three-alarm fire erupted at an apartment complex in Pittsburg.

Residents were forced out of their homes overnight Sunday when a three-alarm fire erupted at an apartment complex in Pittsburg.

Residents were forced out of their homes overnight Sunday when a three-alarm fire erupted at an apartment complex in Pittsburg.

Residents were forced out of their homes overnight Sunday when a three-alarm fire erupted at an apartment complex in Pittsburg.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- All residents impacted by a three-alarm apartment fire in the East Bay on Sunday have been displaced, officials said.

It happened at the Woodland Hills Apartment Homes on West Buchanan Road in Pittsburg around 3 a.m.

Four of the 16 apartments were completely destroyed.

The public information officer for Contra Costa Fire Department said The Red Cross was on scene to help displaced residents.

CCFD said there was no sprinkler system as it was not a requirement when the building was built.

There were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.