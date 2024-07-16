Prime Day mattress deals that end today

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Looking to elevate your bedtime routine? Amazon Prime Day 2024 is the perfect time to upgrade your mattress and get a better night's rest. Shop the final day of Prime Day today to get deals on popular brands like Nectar, Casper, and more.

Want more deals? Check out our articles on the best Prime Day tech sales, Prime Day Apple sales, Prime Day beauty sales, Prime Day competing sales and Prime Day deals under $100.

See our top Prime Day mattress deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals

50% off Amazon ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress - Twin $208

$419 Shop now at Amazon

I've owned a number of Zinus mattresses and have always reliably enjoyed their comfort. This upgraded green tea twin mattress is 50% off and a steal for those looking for a smaller bedroom or guest room mattress.

27% off Amazon Nectar Queen Mattress 12 Inch - Medium Firm $649

$899 Shop now at Amazon

Nectar comes with a 365-night home trial and guarantees the mattress for as long as you own it. It's all the more reason to give this popular mattress a trial run in your bedroom.

30% off Amazon Serta - 13 Inch Clarks Hill Elite Extra Firm $489.30

$699 Shop now at Amazon

Serta is a well-known brand in the mattress industry. This pick is the deepest of our mattresses at 13" and is extra firm for sleepers who prefer a more solid surface to sleep on.

38% off Amazon Casper Sleep Original Foam Hybrid Mattress $918.29

$1,495.00 Shop now at Amazon

The Casper Original Hybrid mattress comes with Zoned Support which gives you specific support for different parts of your body.

25% off Amazon Leesa Queen Size Sapira Hybrid Mattress, Medium Firm Firmness $1,274.25

$1,699 Shop now at Amazon

The Leesa is the splurge pick of the bunch. It has over 1,000 active response springs to help with support, and you can rest easy with a 100-night trial.

More sleep deals:

- Victoria's Secret Flannel Short Pajama Set (80% off)

- Sleep Mantra 100% Organic Cotton Bed Sheet (56% off)

- ZINUS Vivek Wood Platform Bed Frame with Headboard (15% off)

- LUCID 2 Inch 5 Zone Lavender Memory Foam Queen Mattress Topper (28% off)

- Coop Home Goods Original Adjustable Pillow (20% off)

- Purple Harmony Pillow (20% off)

- MZOO Sleep Eye Mask (41% off)

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

