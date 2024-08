American Airlines plane aborts takeoff after losing tires on Tampa to Phoenix flight

The plane's blown tires and wheels were shooting off smoke as they skidded along the tarmac. No one was injured.

TAMPA, Fla. -- An American Airlines flight out of Tampa aborted takeoff Wednesday morning because of multiple blown tires.

The flight was bound for Phoenix.

There were 174 passengers on board.

They were taken off the plane on the taxiway and bused back to the terminal.

No one was hurt.