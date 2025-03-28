2 Americans among 5 injured in 'serious' stabbing attack in Amsterdam; suspect in custody: Police

The victims include two Americans -- a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man -- police said.

The victims include two Americans -- a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man -- police said.

The victims include two Americans -- a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man -- police said.

The victims include two Americans -- a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man -- police said.

Five people were injured, including two Americans, in a "serious" stabbing attack that occurred in broad daylight in Amsterdam's city center on Thursday, police said.

The suspected assailant is in custody and a motive remains under investigation into what authorities are considering might have been a random attack, police said.

The incident was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, with emergency services receiving multiple reports of a stabbing, police said.

The victims were located at various locations near Amsterdam's central Dam Square, according to police.

"Police are considering the possibility that the suspect may have randomly targeted victims, but the exact motive remains unknown," Amsterdam police said in a statement.

The victims include two Americans -- a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man -- police said.

A 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam, a 26-year-old man from Poland and a 73-year-old woman from Belgium were also injured in the stabbing, police said.

Police did not release any details on their conditions.

Officers apprehended the suspect near Dam Square with the help of bystanders shortly after the incident, police said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital with a leg injury and officers are investigating his identity, police said.

"The police investigation is in full swing and is currently the highest priority," Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said in a statement. "We hope to gain clarity soon about the background of this horrific stabbing incident. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and loved ones."