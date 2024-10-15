Antioch man accused of multiple rapes; police say there could be additional victims

An Antioch man accused of at least two forcible rapes is in jail right now and police say there could be additional victims.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- An Antioch man accused of at least two forcible rapes is in jail right now where bail has been set at $2 million. He was arrested back in June, but authorities say additional victims have come forward since that time, and there may be even more victims.

Police say 37-year-old Robert Chuksorji faces two felony rape charges and a kidnapping to commit another crime charge.

Police say he would meet women on both social media and dating apps. He would get their phone number and start a texting relationship.

Investigators say he may not have used his real name in some of the cases that date back 10 years.

Authorities say Chuksorji would plan a meetup, and that would later turn into a sexual assault.

Antioch police say if you have any information or were victimized by Chuksorji, feel free to reach out to them.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's office says that Chuksorji is due back in court on Nov. 22.

Bail was previously set at $2 million, but the defense introduced a bail motion to reduce that amount.

The judge will hear their arguments at that time.