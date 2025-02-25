Ariana Madix plays "heightened" version of herself on 'Will Trent'

The 'Vanderpump Rules' and 'Dancing with the Stars' alum says she wants to do more acting in the future

It's Ariana Madix as... Ariana Madix!

The "Vanderpump Rules" and "Dancing With The Stars" alum is guest-starring on "Will Trent," playing a character she knows well.

"I play a very heightened version of myself," Madix told On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio. "I've staged an intervention for a friend of mine, and I've hired private security, which is played by Jake (McLaughlin), who plays Detective Ormewood. So he's being hired as my private security and things go very, very wrong. And the two of us find ourselves on an adventure at that point."

Fans will recognize Madix from her time on "Vanderpump Rules," where she was a fixture from season one until last year when Bravo announced they'd renewed the reality show but with an entirely new cast. She's also starred as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" on Broadway, competed on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2023 and hosted "Love Island U.S.A." She also owns a sandwich shop called Something About Her in West Hollywood with "Vanderpump" co-star and close friend Katie Maloney.

Pennacchio asked Madix if fans will see any mentions of her very busy real life.

"I think that if you've, you know, been following me at all the last few years, I think there's definitely winks and nods to certain things that you might get a kick out of," Madix said.

Madix told Pennacchio that as of now, this appearance is a one-off, but the way the episode ends leaves a possibility for her return.

Being on the Atlanta set and getting a warm welcome from "Will Trent" cast members like McLaughlin, Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen and newcomer Gina Rodriguez has Madix ready to tackle more acting roles.

"Yeah, definitely makes me want to do it more," Madix explained. "Once you start getting that in your system of being able to creatively collaborate with people, you just want to do it again."

"Will Trent" airs Tuesdays at 8PM. EST/ 7PM CST on ABC.

