The judge also heard several motions from defendants to dismiss the case.

Judge in Arizona 'fake elector' case against several Trump allies sets 2026 court date

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Arizona.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Arizona.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Arizona.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss in Arizona.

The judge overseeing the Arizona "fake elector" case that charged several Trump allies with alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state has set a trial date of Jan. 5, 2026.

The video is from a previous report.

At a hearing in Phoenix on Monday, Arizona Superior Court Judge Bruce Cohen heard several motions from the defendants' attorneys including some motions to dismiss the case.

FILE - Mark Meadows, top, former Chief of Staff to President Donald Trump, appears via video during his arraignment in Maricopa County Superior Court, June 7, 2024, in Phoenix. (Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP)

Many of the defendants, including Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, appeared virtually.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.