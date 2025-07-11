Athletics demote RHP Mitch Spence after homer-filled outing

The Athletics demoted right-hander Mitch Spence to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, one day after he served up five homers in a 9-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

The Athletics recalled right-hander Osvaldo Bido from the same affiliate in a corresponding move.

American League All-Star starting shortstop Jacob Wilson (left hand contusion) wasn't in the starting lineup against Atlanta on Thursday for the second straight night. Wilson was plunked by a pitch from rookie right-hander Didier Fuentes in the first inning of Tuesday's victory over the Braves.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Atlanta counterpart Brian Snitker called him after Tuesday's game to apologize for Wilson's beaning. The Braves optioned Fuentes, 20, to Triple-A Gwinnett immediately following that contest.

Wilson, a rookie, ranks second in the majors with a .335 average.

Spence, 27, was torched for eight runs and nine hits over six innings on Wednesday. He is 2-5 with a 4.70 ERA in 29 appearances (seven starts) for the A's this season.

Bido, 29, is 2-4 with a 6.14 ERA in 12 appearances (nine starts) for the Athletics this season.