Athletics meet the Giants with 1-0 series lead

San Francisco Giants (47-42, third in the NL West) vs. Athletics (37-53, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-6, 2.61 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (2-9, 5.09 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

Giants -191, Athletics +157; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

The Athletics have a 37-53 record overall and a 16-27 record in home games. The Athletics are 17-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco is 47-42 overall and 22-25 in road games. The Giants have a 16-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Giants are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 42 RBI for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 10 for 39 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with a .274 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 46 RBI. Christian Koss is 11 for 29 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.