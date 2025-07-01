Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays meet in game 2 of series

Athletics (35-52, fifth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (47-38, second in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (6-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Rays: Shane Baz (8-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

Rays -168, Athletics +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 27-24 record in home games and a 47-38 record overall. The Rays rank ninth in the AL with 94 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Athletics are 35-52 overall and 20-25 in road games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Caminero leads the Rays with 21 home runs while slugging .518. Yandy Diaz is 17 for 40 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has 16 doubles and nine home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 11 for 37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .297 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Athletics: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jonny Deluca: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ha-Seong Kim: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Bigge: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Richie Palacios: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Austin Wynns: day-to-day (undisclosed), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.