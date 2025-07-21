Athletics visit the Rangers to start 3-game series

Athletics (42-59, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (50-50, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Rangers: Jack Leiter (5-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

Rangers -141, Athletics +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Athletics to start a three-game series.

Texas is 50-50 overall and 28-20 in home games. The Rangers have gone 23-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The Athletics have a 42-59 record overall and a 22-28 record in road games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 12 home runs, 41 walks and 50 RBI while hitting .231 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 15 for 37 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 15 for 35 with six doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rangers: Chris Martin: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: day-to-day (back), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.