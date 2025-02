TIMELINE: Flooding, damage expected as atmospheric river brings Level 3 strong storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our second atmospheric river is on top of us with heavy rain already leading to roadway flooding Tuesday morning. It is a Level 3 strong storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale. We will see more issues with flooding throughout the day with the worst rain and winds still forecasted for the afternoon and evening.

LIVE: Track storm with Live Doppler 7