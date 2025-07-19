Barger has career-high 4 hits as Blue Jays beat Giants to extend home winning streak to 9

TORONTO -- - Addison Barger had a career-high four hits, Will Wagner hit a go-ahead two-run double in a four-run sixth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Saturday for their ninth straight home victory.

Tyler Heineman homered and drove in three runs for the Blue Jays. They have won 15 of 19.

Eric Lauer struck out seven in six innings as the AL East-leading Blue Jays won for the 21st time in their past 25 home games. Toronto is 34-16 at home.

Jeff Hoffman finished for his 23rd save in 27 chances.

The Blue Jays trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth against right-hander Logan Webb, but turned it around as five of the first six batters had hits.

Webb (9-7) allowed four runs and a season-high 11 hits in six innings.

Willy Adames hit a pair of solo home runs for the Giants, his 13th and 14th. It was his ninth career multihomer game.

Lauer (5-2) allowed two runs and two hits in six innings. The left-hander retired the first 13 batters in order before Adames homered in the fifth.

Adames cut the gap to 4-3 with a two-out homer off Chad Green in the seventh but Heineman replied with a two-run blast off Ryan Walker in the eighth, his third.

Key moment

Bo Bichette led off the bottom of the sixth with a ground-ball single and Barger doubled him to third. One out later, Ernie Clement hit an RBI single and Wagner followed with a two-run double. Heineman capped the rally with an RBI double.

Key stat

The Blue Jays are 11-3 in July.

Up next

Giants LHP Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.65) was scheduled to start against his former team Sunday the series finale. RHP José Berríos (5-4, 3.75) was set to pitch for the Blue Jays.

