Bay Area native, former SF Giants star Brandon Crawford released from St. Louis Cardinals

SAN FRANCISCO -- The St. Louis Cardinals released veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford and reinstated infielder Matt Carpenter from the injured list on Tuesday.
Crawford, a four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star in 13 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, hit .169 with a homer and four RBIs in 80 plate appearances for the Cardinals this season. He last played on Aug. 10.
The 37-year-old Crawford was signed as a free agent this offseason to back up rookie Masyn Winn, who has been having a strong season as St. Louis' regular leadoff hitter. That meant fewer opportunities for Crawford.
Carpenter had been sidelined with a lower back strain. He's hitting .255 with three homers and 11 RBIs in a utility role.
The Cardinals also optioned outfielder Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis and recalled infielder Luken Baker ahead of Tuesday night's game against NL Central-leading Milwaukee.
The news of St. Louis Cardinals signing longtime San Francisco Giants infielder and Bay Area native Crawford was first announced in February.
KGO-TV staff contributed to this report