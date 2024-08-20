  • Watch Now

Bay Area native, former SF Giants star Brandon Crawford released from St. Louis Cardinals

ByJoe Harris AP logo
Tuesday, August 20, 2024 9:29PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The St. Louis Cardinals released veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford and reinstated infielder Matt Carpenter from the injured list on Tuesday.

Crawford, a four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time All-Star in 13 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, hit .169 with a homer and four RBIs in 80 plate appearances for the Cardinals this season. He last played on Aug. 10.

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Brandon Crawford works a rundown of Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford reacts after striking out in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Cleveland.
(AP Photo/David Dermer)

MORE: St. Louis Cardinals signing former SF Giants star Brandon Crawford, sources tell ESPN

The 37-year-old Crawford was signed as a free agent this offseason to back up rookie Masyn Winn, who has been having a strong season as St. Louis' regular leadoff hitter. That meant fewer opportunities for Crawford.

Carpenter had been sidelined with a lower back strain. He's hitting .255 with three homers and 11 RBIs in a utility role.

The Cardinals also optioned outfielder Jordan Walker to Triple-A Memphis and recalled infielder Luken Baker ahead of Tuesday night's game against NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

The news of St. Louis Cardinals signing longtime San Francisco Giants infielder and Bay Area native Crawford was first announced in February.

KGO-TV staff contributed to this report

Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
