Bay FC clinches NWSL playoff spot in 3-2 win against Houston Dash

HOUSTON, Tx. (KGO) -- National Women's Soccer League's newest expansion team Bay FC made history with a Saturday night playoff clinch in their 3-2 win against the Houston Dash.

The team's final game of the regular season was won at Shell Energy Stadium.

