'The Bear,' 'Abbott Elementary' and more score nominations for the 56th NAACP Image Awards

The 56th NAACP Image Awards honors "Mufasa: The Lion King," "Inside Out 2," "The Bear," "Abbott Elementary" and more with nods. The show airs Feb. 22.

PASADENA, Calif. -- Yes, chef! Ayo Edebiri knows a thing or two about making every second count because "The Bear" star is nominated for five NAACP Image Awards! Two of her nods are for her acting as Chef Sydney Adamu and one for her directing in the hit FX/Hulu series. She's also nominated for her voicework in the animated Pixar film "Inside Out 2" as the character Envy, and for her guest performance on "Saturday Night Live."

Another nominee scoring big is "Abbott Elementary" with 10 nominations. The ABC sitcom is being recognized for "Outstanding Comedy Series" and "Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series." Meanwhile, the show's stars, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and William Stanford Davis are being honored for individual categories. Also included in the hit show's 10 nods, guest stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cree Summer, as well as writers Brittani Nichols and Jordan Temple.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" not only made a roar at the box office this holiday season, but it also nabbed three nominations in the "Outstanding Character Voice-Over" category. Actors Aaron Pierre who voices Mufasa, Anika Noni Rose who voices Afia, and Blue Ivy Carter who made her feature film debut as the voice of Kiara all earned nominations, with Blue Ivy Carter receiving the good news on her 13th birthday!

"Mufasa: The Lion King" isn't the only Walt Disney Company flick being honored. Disney's sequels "Moana 2" and "Inside Out 2" from Pixar are also getting some love in the "Outstanding Animated Motion Picture" category.

Some other Disney projects in the TV space are also getting their flowers including FX's "Sh ō gun," Nat Geo's "Genius: MLK/X," ABC's "9-1-1" and "Celebrity Family Feud" as well as "Descendants: The Rise of Red" on Disney+.

Fans can vote now at vote.naacpimageawards.net. The "56th NAACP Image Awards" will be handed out on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8pm at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Check out all the Walt Disney Company nominees below:

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

- "Inside Out 2" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

- "Moana 2" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

- Aaron Pierre - "Mufasa: The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

- Anika Noni Rose - "Mufasa: The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

- Ayo Edebiri - "Inside Out 2" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

- Blue Ivy Carter - "Mufasa: The Lion King" (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

- "Self" (Pixar Animation Studios)

Outstanding Comedy Series

- "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

- "How to Die Alone" (Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

- Ayo Edebiri - "The Bear" (FX/Hulu)

- Kerry Washington - "UnPrisoned" (Hulu)

- Natasha Rothwell - "How to Die Alone" (Hulu)

- Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

- Tyler James Williams - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

- William Stanford Davis - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

- Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

- Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

- "9-1-1" (ABC)

- "Reasonable Doubt" (Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

- Angela Bassett - "9-1-1" (ABC)

- Emayatzy Corinealdi - "Reasonable Doubt" (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

- Morris Chestnut - "Reasonable Doubt" (Hulu)

Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

- "Genius: MLK/X" (National Geographic)

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

- Kelvin Harrison Jr. - "Genius: MLK/X" (National Geographic)

- Laurence Fishburne - "Clipped" (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

- Sanaa Lathan - "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

- Uzo Aduba - "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

- Ron Cephas Jones - "Genius: MLK/X" (National Geographic)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

- Brandy Norwood - "Descendants: The Rise of Red" (Disney+)

- Jayme Lawson - "Genius: MLK/X" (National Geographic)

Outstanding Talk Series

- "Tamron Hall" (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

- "Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)

Outstanding Children's Program

- "Descendants: The Rise of Red" (Disney+)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

- Leah Sava Jeffries - "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" (Disney+)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

- Alfonso Ribeiro - "Dancing with the Stars" (ABC)

- Steve Harvey - "Celebrity Family Feud" (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performance

- Cree Summer - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

- Keegan-Michael Key - "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Outstanding Animated Series

- "Disney Jr.'s Ariel" (Disney Jr.)

- "Iwájú" (Disney+)

- "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special - Reality/Nonfiction /Documentary

- "SC Featured" (ESPN)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

- Ayo Edebiri - "The Bear" (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Original Score for Television/Motion Picture

- "Star Wars: The Acolyte" (Original Soundtrack) (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

- "Black Twitter: A People's History" (Hulu)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

- Brittani Nichols - "Abbott Elementary" - "Breakup" (ABC)

- Jordan Temple - "Abbott Elementary" - "Smoking" (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

- Brandon Espy, Carl Reid - 'Mr. Crocket" (Hulu)

- Tina Mabry, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Cee Marcellus - "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat" (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

- Ayo Edebiri - "The Bear" - "Napkins" (FX/Hulu)

- Tiffany Johnson - "How to Die Alone" - "Trust No One" (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

- Marta Cunningham - "Genius: MLK/X" - "Protect Us" (National Geographic)

- Marta Cunningham - "Genius: MLK/X" - "Who We Are" (National Geographic)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie, Documentary, or Special

- Tina Mabry - "The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can Eat" (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)

- Rebecca Lee - "Shgun" (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

- "Grotesquerie" (FX/Hulu)

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, FX, ESPN, National Geographic, Disney+, Disney Channel, and this ABC station.

