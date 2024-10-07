Best ABC Secret Sales on sleep essentials

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best sleep essentials, with savings up to 50% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best sleep essentials, with savings up to 50% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best sleep essentials, with savings up to 50% off.

This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best sleep essentials, with savings up to 50% off.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers, so they're just for you. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best sleep essentials on sale, with deals on products for 50% off.

Each of these deals is limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best sleep products

50% off ABC Secret Sales Leesa: Mattresses $674.50 to $1,199.50

+ Free Shipping

$1,349 - $2,399 Shop Now

Sleep soundly on meticulously designed mattresses. The Sapira hybrid is constructed with two premium foam layers that respond to movement while providing pressure relief with 1,000 individually wrapped springs for air flow. The soft, breathable cover keeps you cool and comfortable, providing a medium to medium-firm feel with cushioning and bounce. If you're an extra hot sleeper, the Chill Sapira Hybrid is for you. It offers a new tailored quilt top for extra cushioning, infused with fibers that quickly pull away heat. Choose from six sizes in both mattress options. Free shipping!

39% to 48% off ABC Secret Sales Cariloha: Bedding $32.50 to $160

$54 - $309 Shop Now

Sleep cool, comfy and clean with luxuriously soft bedding. Made from fabric derived from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo that's softer and cooler than cotton and naturally moisture-wicking. With odor- and allergy-resistant properties, these sheets smell fresher and last longer. Choose from pillowcases and sheet sets in the resort sateen fabrication.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Hang Accessories: Pillowcases & Eye Masks $11.50 to $25

$23 - $50 Shop Now

Promote deeper beauty sleep with eye masks and pillowcases. Hang Accessories is what dreams are made of! Get yourself a smooth satin eye mask for 100% blackout to promote deeper sleep. The standout satin pillowcases keep skin and hair hydrated and friction-free... plus the fun patterns double as chic bed decor. Choose from singles & sets!

50% off ABC Secret Sales Sunday Citizen: Throw Blankets $80 to $90

+ Free Shipping

$160 - $180 Shop Now

Snuggle up with cozy throws. The snug muslin throw offers an elevated look with lightweight muslin cotton on one side and the microfiber snug fabric on the other. It's reversible for the ideal mix of airy and breathable and soft and oversized. The braided pom pom throw is a buttery soft and breathable microfiber with braided fabric for texture. It's hypoallergenic and thermoregulating, plus the oversized style means no cold feet!

50% off ABC Secret Sales PJ Harlow: Satin Pajamas $28 to $40

$56 - $80 Shop Now

Sleep in luxurious satin. These soft, opulent styles will elevate your pajama drawer. Mix and match tees, tanks and tops with shorts and pants to create your desired set. The loose, relaxed fit glides on with ease for superior comfort. Offered in muted neutrals and chic black, all made in America.

*By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.