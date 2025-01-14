Best gaming laptops from MSI, Acer and more

If you're a casual gamer you might not think you need a gaming laptop, but having one can be great for competitive gamers, streamers or anyone who spends time playing cooperatively with their friends daily. Below, you'll find the best gaming laptops at every price point, plus the features you might want to keep in mind before shopping for one.

Gaming laptops buying guide:

Screen size and resolution: You might want a larger screen size on your gaming laptop if you're dealing with games with a lot of moving parts. That said, a larger screen size usually commands a higher price point. Below, we've highlighted gaming laptops with screen sizes of 14 and 16-inch. The resolution states how clear your picture will be. A higher resolution is preferred for competitive gamers. The below laptops have at least a Full HD resolution, but we've also included options for 4K (four times the clarity of a physical HD laptop).

Operating System: An OS usually handles all the application programs on your computer, including how the RAM is managed. Windows OS 11 is the best for gaming, but you can also use Atlast OS which optimizes system performance and lowers latency.

RAM: You'll want at least 16 GB of RAM on your gaming laptop. This is required to run any AAA titles (games produced by major publishers) at their native resolutions and without lags. If you're looking to stream while gaming, go higher with a 32 GB laptop.

Storage: Ideally you'll want a laptop with at least 512 GB of storage. This sounds like a lot, but games are usually at least 100 GB, so with a 512 GB laptop you'll be able to store 4-5 games at a time. You can also purchase additional SSDs if you need a higher amount of storage in the short term.

Best gaming laptops

Amazon MSI Cyborg 14 $1099 Shop now

I tested this laptop for about a month and was impressed by both its performance and design. It's surprisingly lightweight, stays cool to the touch while gaming, and has a tactile, responsive keyboard for quick feedback. There is also up to 1 TB of storage available, and the 14-inch display FHD+ display is just big and bright enough to keep track of all your in-game characters. Its fan and in-built cooling system is not that noisy either and the backlit keyboard is great for gaming after hours. I honestly love this piece of gaming equipment and think it's a great laptop for beginner and seasoned gamers alike.

Best Buy ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 $1599 Shop now

This is a great laptop for beginners and expert gamers alike. It comes with 16 GB of RAM, a Full HD resolution, and a Windows 11 operating system for quick gameplay with no lag time. It also boasts rapid response times (the lower the response time, the quicker your laptop is) and has 1TB of in-built storage which means it's able to store a decent amount of games. It offers intelligent cooling which should also keep this pick from quickly heating up, and six speakers equipped with Domby Atmos, allowing you to use it without a pair of good-quality gaming headphones. You'll also get three months of Xbox game pass included which will give you access to 100s of free games - including new titles.

Amazon Razer Blade 14 (2024) $2699.99 Shop now

Razer just announced the new and thinner Razer Blade 16 at CES, but you'll have to wait for a little before you can shop that pick. In fact, most Razer laptops are currently out of stock at major retailers. That said, you can currently purchase the Razer Blade 14 - last year's release. It has 32 GB of RAM making it a strong pick, and it also carries a whole 1TB of storage. Plus, it has a Windows 11 operating system similar to some of the other picks on this list. Battery life lasts eight hours (but keep in mind that gaming laptops are notorious for fast-depleting batteries due to how heavy-duty most AAA titles are). It is also one of the lightest Razer laptops around, making it a great buy for those always on the go.

Amazon HP Omen 16 $1199 Shop now

HP's 2023 Omen is still a top contender. For starters, it has a wide, 16.1-inch Full HD display with an anti-glare screen so you can game wherever you are. This option also has 1 TB of storage (but the brand offers options up to 4 TB if you need it) and like the other picks on our list, a fully customizable RGB backlit keyboard and built-in speakers. It weighs around five pounds and also comes with multiple USB port options. Plus, since it has 32GB of RAM it can handle most games with ease - you can also customize it to up to 64 GB of RAM.

