Biden says he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week if it doesn't impact emergency response

President Joe Biden says he will visit Hurricane Helene-impacted areas this week as long as it does not disrupt rescue and recovery operations.

Biden was briefed again on Sunday evening about the impact of the devastating storm on an enormous swath of the Southeast. In a brief exchange with reporters, he described the impact of the storm as "stunning" and said that the administration is giving states "everything we have" to help with their response to the storm.

Biden planned to speak about the administration's response efforts in remarks from the White House on Monday.

The White House also said Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the storm-ravaged areas "as soon as it is possible without disrupting emergency response operations." At a Las Vegas rally Sunday night, Harris spoke about the impact of Helene, saying, "I know everyone here sends their thoughts and prayer for the folks who have been so devastated by that hurricane."

She added: "We will stand with these communities for as long as it takes and make sure they are able to rebuild."

Harris was spending Sunday night in Las Vegas and had planned campaign stops in the city on Monday. But her office announced that she'd instead head back to Washington earlier than expected and will attend a briefing on the damage caused by Helene at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A North Carolina county that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported earlier Sunday that 30 people were killed due to the storm, pushing the overall death toll to at least 91 people across several states.

Biden on Sunday evening made calls to several state and local government officials in areas impacted by the hurricane, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp; North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper; Valdosta, Georgia Mayor Scott Matheson; and Taylor County, Florida Emergency Management Director John Louk.

Biden told the officials the administration "will continue providing support to impacted communities - for as long as it takes," according to the White House.

Biden, who spent much of the weekend at his beach house in Delaware, has received frequent updates on the storm from FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and other officials. Harris received similar briefings while on board Air Force Two, according to the White House.

The White House said Biden directed Criswell to figure out what can be done to accelerate support to isolated communities that are having difficulty accessing assistance.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign announced earlier Sunday he'll visit Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday to survey Helene's impact on that state, one of several hotly contested battlegrounds that will be pivotal in the November presidential election.

Trump is expected to receive a briefing, facilitate the distribution of relief supplies and deliver remarks during the visit, according to his campaign.