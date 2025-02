Big rig catches fire on Hwy 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains, blocking several lanes

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A big rig caught fire on Highway 17 Monday morning blocking several northbound lanes for hours.

A video sent to ABC7 News by a viewer shows the big rig dumping trash onto the highway.

Lanes reopened with residual delays.