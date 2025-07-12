Blue Jays face the Athletics leading series 1-0

Toronto Blue Jays (55-39, first in the AL East) vs. Athletics (39-57, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (2-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

Blue Jays -153, Athletics +128; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Athletics.

The Athletics have a 39-57 record overall and an 18-31 record at home. The Athletics have a 22-48 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Toronto is 23-23 on the road and 55-39 overall. The Blue Jays are 20-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 19 home runs while slugging .492. Tyler Soderstrom is 12 for 37 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 19 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .279 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 14 for 39 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Blue Jays: 9-1, .289 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (arm), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Joey Loperfido: day-to-day (illness), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.