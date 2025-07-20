Blue Jays take on the Giants after Barger's 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (52-47, third in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (57-41, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.65 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

Blue Jays -110, Giants -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the San Francisco Giants after Addison Barger had four hits against the Giants on Saturday.

Toronto is 34-16 at home and 57-41 overall. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .406.

San Francisco has a 52-47 record overall and a 24-27 record on the road. The Giants have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.56.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs while slugging .490. Bo Bichette is 14 for 39 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 24 doubles, 17 home runs and 68 RBI for the Giants. Willy Adames is 10 for 37 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .285 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Giants: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.