Security incident at Oakland Arena delays start of Hans Zimmer concert: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Hans Zimmer concert at the Oakland Arena Thursday night was delayed due to a security incident, according to police.

The lockdown caused a major traffic backup on I-880 as hundreds were arriving to see the legendary composer perform.

The gates were reopened as of 9:21 p.m. with the show to "start as soon as possible," according to Oakland Arena on X.

