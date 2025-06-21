Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants meet in game 2 of series

Boston Red Sox (40-37, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (42-34, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (3-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (4-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

Giants -130, Red Sox +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has a 42-34 record overall and a 23-14 record at home. The Giants have a 24-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Boston is 18-20 in road games and 40-37 overall. The Red Sox have an 18-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has 13 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 12 for 34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Wilyer Abreu leads the Red Sox with 13 home runs while slugging .476. Ceddanne Rafaela is 11 for 34 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by four runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .201 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (toe), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (hip), Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.