A brand-new show from Cirque du Soleil is coming to San Jose - ECHO!

Saturday, February 8, 2025 12:33AM
Discover the extraordinary with ECHO, playing April 8 - May 11 Under The Big Top at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Cirque du Soleil brings new and surprising twists to its big top magic with a story about evolution and the symbiotic unions that our future depends on.

For your chance to win a four-pack of tickets, enter daily Monday, 2/10/25 through Sunday, 2/23/25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, simply by pressing the ENTER HERE button below.

Official Rules
Terms of Use

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 2/23/25. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18+, living within the viewing area/DMA of KGO-TV (San Francisco). Prize includes four tickets to one show between 4/8 - 5/9, 2025. See Official Rules at www.abc7news.com for full details incl. eligibility & restrictions. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by KGO Television, Inc.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo.
For Cirque du Soleil's privacy policy, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/legal/privacy-policy.

