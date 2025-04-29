Disgraced Cardinal Becciu formally withdraws from participation in conclave to elect pope

The Italian cardinal at the heart of the Vatican's "trial of the century" announced Tuesday he was withdrawing from participating in the upcoming conclave to elect a new pope for "the good of the church."

Cardinal Angelo Becciu' s status has dominated discussions in the days after Pope Francis' death amid questions about whether he would participate in the conclave to elect Francis' successor.

Mons. Angelo Becciu presides over an eucharistic liturgy, at the St. John in Latheran Basilica, in Rome, Feb. 9, 2017. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File

After his 2020 downfall, Becciu had said he would not participate in any future conclave. But in recent days he had asserted he had a right to enter the Sistine Chapel with other cardinals on May 7.

On Tuesday, the 76-year-old Italian issued a statement through his lawyers that said: "Having at heart the good of the church, which I have served and will continue to serve with fidelity and love, as well as to contribute to the communion and serenity of the conclave, I have decided to obey as I have always done the will of Pope Francis not to enter the conclave while remaining convinced of my innocence."

Becciu was once an influential Vatican chief of staff who was a leading papal contender himself. But he fell from grace in 2020 when Francis forced him to resign his job as head of the Vatican's saint-making office and his rights as a cardinal because of allegations of financial misconduct.

Becciu denied wrongdoing but was put on trial in the Vatican criminal court and convicted of finance-related charges in December 2023. He is appealing the conviction and 5 1/2-year prison sentence and had participated in the pre-conclave meetings, including on Monday.

Becciu rose to prominence and power under conservative Pope Benedict XVI and is very much affiliated with the conservative Vatican old guard. While he initially became a close adviser to Pope Francis, Becciu's subsequent downfall at the hands of Francis might suggest he would have voted for someone keen to undo some of Francis' reforms.

At 76, Becciu is under the age limit of 80 and technically eligible to vote, but the Vatican's official statistics list him as a "non-elector."

The Vatican document regulating a conclave, known by its Latin name Universi Dominici Gregis, lays out the criteria for electors, making clear that cardinals under 80 have the right to elect the pope, except those who have been "canonically deposed or who with the consent of the Roman Pontiff have renounced the cardinalate." It adds that after a pope has died, "the College of Cardinals cannot readmit or rehabilitate them."

There has never been any clarity on what exactly Becciu renounced or how: The one-line statement issued by the Vatican press office on Sept. 24, 2020, said merely that Francis had accepted Becciu's resignation as prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints "and his rights connected to the cardinalate." There is no indication he has been sanctioned canonically.

Italian daily Domani reported last week that during the initial pre-conclave discussions, Becciu was presented with two letters signed by Francis before he died saying he should not participate in the conclave. Becciu's reference to Francis' will in his statement Tuesday suggests that the letters were the tipping point that convinced him to withdraw from the vote.

After he forced Becciu's resignation, Francis visited Becciu on occasions and allowed him to participate in the life of the Vatican. But Francis also changed Vatican law to allow the city state's criminal tribunal to prosecute him.

Questions, meanwhile, have continued to swirl about the integrity of the trial that convicted Becciu and eight others. During the proceedings, the court heard that Francis intervened on several occasions on behalf of the prosecutors and that the prosecution's prime witness against Becciu was coached and manipulated by outsiders.

The appeal is scheduled to begin in September.