Kansas City Chiefs' BJ Thompson stable in hospital after cardiac arrest, sources say

ByAdam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN logo
Friday, June 7, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson is in stable condition at an area hospital after having a seizure and going into cardiac arrest, sources said.

Thompson, 25, was taken to the hospital by ambulance from the team's practice facility Thursday morning.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' B.J. Thompson (53) walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla.
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

The Chiefs sent players home from the facility instead of holding their regularly scheduled OTA practice. The practice was rescheduled for Friday.

Thompson was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2023 draft from Stephen F. Austin. He played in one game as a rookie, registering two tackles.

