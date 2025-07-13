Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo welcome their first child



Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo welcomed their first child.

The San Francisco 49ers star running back and former Miss Universe announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday. The black-and-white photo collage included images of the couple in the delivery room as well each of them cradling their baby.

McCaffrey and Culpo announced in March that they were expecting.

"Colette Annalise McCaffrey" the couple wrote together on Instagram.

Culpo posted a photo of McCaffrey with their baby on her Instagram story, captioning it: "Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other."

She also added a photo of McCaffrey consoling Culpo while in the delivery room, writing: "The scariest and most rewarding of all experiences. As soon as he came into the room I felt most at peace."

McCaffrey and Culpo married in June2024.