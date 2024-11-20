The musician received his first four CMA Award nominations for the hit song 'I Had Some Help' featuring Morgan Wallen

Could Post Malone take home his first CMA Award?

Post Malone could take home his first CMA Award for his song "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen, during "The 58th Annual CMA Awards."

LOS ANGELES -- It's been a year of crossovers for musician Post Malone!

Not only did he receive his first four CMA Award nominations for his song, "I Had Some Help" featuring Morgan Wallen, his debut country album "F-1 Trillion" is full of huge collaborations featuring Jelly Roll, Tim McGraw and even country legend Dolly Parton!

Earlier this summer, Malone and Blake Shelton gave a surprise performance at CMA Fest, where country stars welcomed him with open arms.

On The Red Carpet asked Ashley McBryde who she was looking forward to at the festival, and she responded, "I'd be silly if I wasn't the most excited to see Post Malone!"

Malone wasn't the only huge star to dip their toe into country music this year. Beyoncé also released a debut country album, "Cowboy Carter," where Malone was featured on the track "LEVII'S JEANS."

And, country music wasn't the only genre he stepped into recently. Malone was featured on 10-time CMA winner Taylor Swift's single "Fortnight," and fellow CMA-nominee Noah Kahan's indie-folk hit, "Dial Drunk."

If Malone wins a CMA Award tonight, it will mark his first ever CMA Award win! The artist is nominated for Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

You can tune in live to see if he wins his first CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year on "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" streaming tonight at 6pm ET/3pm PT on OnTheRedCarpet.com, CMAAwards.com and YouTube.com/@OnTheRedCarpet.

