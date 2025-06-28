Dave Parker, 2-time World Series champ, 7-time All-Star, dies

Dave Parker, a hard-hitting outfielder who was set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next month, has died, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced Saturday. He was 74.

No further details about Parker's death were immediately available. The Pirates informed the crowd of his death just before the start of their game against the New York Mets and held a moment of silence.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Dave Parker, a legendary Pirate," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement. "He had a big personality and his passing has left an even bigger void with all who knew him. Our hearts go out to his wife, Kellye, and his family."

Nicknamed "the Cobra," the 6-foot-5 Parker made his major league debut in 1973 and played 19 seasons, 11 for the Pirates. He was the National League MVP in 1978, won a World Series with Pittsburgh a year later and won another championship in 1989 with the Oakland Athletics.

Parker won NL batting titles in 1977 and 1978. He finished his career as a .290 hitter with 339 homers and 1,493 RBIs. He also played for theCincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, California Angels and Toronto Blue Jays.

"All of us throughout the game are deeply saddened by this loss," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "We will remember the Cobra forever, especially as his name soon officially joins the legends of our National Pastime. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my sympathy to Dave's family and his fans across the game."

Parker was elected to the Hall of Fameby a special committee in December. The induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, is set for July 27.

"We join the baseball family in remembering Dave Parker. His legacy will be one of courage and leadership, matched only by his outstanding accomplishments on the field," Hall chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement. "His election to the Hall of Fame in December brought great joy to him, his family and all the fans who marveled at his remarkable abilities."

Born on June 9, 1951, in Grenada, Mississippi, Parker grew up in Cincinnati and was a three-sport star at Courter Tech High School.

After playing for Pittsburgh from 1973 to 1983, he signed with his hometown Reds and spent four seasons with the club. In 1985, he led the NL with 125 RBIs and was second in MVP voting.

"He was such a big dude at a time when there weren't that many '6-foot-5, 230-pound, dynamic defender, batting champion with power' guys," Hall of Famer and Reds teammate Barry Larkin said. "Everything about him was impressive."

In a statement, the Reds said: "Dave was a towering figure on the field, in the clubhouse and in the Cincinnati community, where his baseball journey began, playing on the fields near his home and going to games at Crosley Field. Dave's impact on the game and this franchise will never be forgotten."

Parker was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012.

He told reporters that he burst into tears upon learning of his selection to the Hall of Fame.

"Yeah, I cried," Parker said after receiving the news. "It only took a few minutes, because I don't cry."

Parker homered for the A's in the 1989 World Series opener and took credit for helping the Bash Brothers of Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire take the title with a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants.

He was a seven-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove right fielder.

"I was a five-tool player. I could do them all," Parker said after his Hall selection. "I never trotted to first base. I don't know if people noticed that, but I ran hard on every play."

Pirates veteran and 2013 NL MVP Andrew McCutchen paid tribute to Parker after Pittsburgh beat the New York Mets9-2 on Saturday.

"He had to be like Superman to people when he was playing," McCutchen said. "He was larger than life on the field and had a larger-than-life personality too."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.