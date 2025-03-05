How the costumes and expansive sets in "Andor" season 2 deepen the political drama on the acclaimed Star Wars series

Diego Luna featured in new behind-the-scenes look at the making of 'Andor' Season 2

Disney+ releases a special look at Andor Season 2, featuring interviews with Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, and Tony Gilroy about the hit Star Wars series.

LOS ANGELES -- A new behind-the-scenes special look at "Andor" Season 2 has been revealed, offering an exciting look at the practical set pieces, escalating stakes, and deepening political intrigue on the acclaimed Star Wars series.

This special feature takes us into the heart of the show's production, offering a glimpse at the intricate costume design and the attention to detail that has gone into shaping the characters we first met in the movie "Rogue One."

As a prequel to "Rogue One," "Andor" explores the years leading up to Cassian Andor's transformation into a rebel hero.

Season 2 takes the story to new heights, intensifying the character dynamics from the first season while the conflict between the rebels and the Empire grows increasingly hostile.

Footage also teases the return of Alan Tudyk as the droid companion K-2SO, along with Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as the calculating Director Orson Krennic.

Showrunner and creator Tony Gilroy reveals his vision for the series, stating, "These twelve episodes are going to take us over the next four years into 'Rogue One.' The complexity of the show, the possibilities of the show. It has to be all in."

The final season will be divided into 12 episodes, broken into four chapters, each consisting of three episodes.

Season 2 of Andor stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgrd, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy.

"Andor" Season 2 launches on Disney+ April 22.

