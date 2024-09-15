United Airlines update: Airline will offer free internet on flights using service from SpaceX

DALLAS -- United Airlines has struck a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to offer satellite-based Starlink WiFi service on flights within the next several years.

The airline said Friday the service will be free to passengers and allow them to connect multiple devices.

United said it will begin testing the service early next year and begin offering it on some flights by later in 2025.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The announcement comes as airlines rush to offer more amenities as a way to stand out when passengers pick a carrier for a trip. United's goal is to make sitting on a plane pretty much like being on the ground when it comes to browsing the internet, streaming entertainment and playing games.

Delta Air Lines began offering free in-flight Wi-Fi last year using Viasat, a rival to Starlink. Hawaiian Airlines uses Starlink for free internet service on Airbus A321neo flights between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland. United plans a more aggressive rollout across its fleet of more than 1,000 United and United Express planes.

Linda Jojo, United's chief customer officer, said U.S. passengers now expect free WiFi, making it one of the most sought-after on-board amenities among all types of travelers.

"It doesn't matter where you're sitting on the plane, it doesn't matter how much you paid for your ticket, you're going to benefit" from the service, Jojo said.

Starlink will let passengers get internet access even over oceans and polar regions where traditional cell or Wi-Fi signals may be weak or missing, she said.

SpaceX's owner has emerged as a prominent supporter of Donald Trump, hosting the former president in a friendly chat on X and making many pro-Republican posts. United considered potential reaction to dealing with a partisan figure in a politically divided country.

"Obviously we are aware that SpaceX and Starlink are controlled by Elon Musk, and we're certainly aware of the things that he says in the public," Jojo said. "We definitely talked about that, but it always comes back to our customer, and this is a significant customer benefit."