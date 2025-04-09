At least 98 dead, including former MLB players, after roof collapse at Dominican Republic nightclub

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- The death toll has continued to rise after the roof of a Dominican Republic nightclub collapsed during a concert.

At least 98 people were killed and another 160 injured in the roof collapse at the Jet Set nightclub, Gen. Juan Manuel Mendez, the director of the country's emergency operations center, said.

A search-and-rescue operation was underway in the rubble following the collapse at the venue, located in the capital of Santo Domingo, national police said.

The incident happened at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday, during a concert by the Dominican merengue singer Rubby Pérez, according to the police. The roof collapsed within seconds, police said.

"We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub," Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader said in a post on social media. "We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families."

The deceased included former MLB player Octavio Dotel, 51, according to the Dominican Republic's minister of interior and police, Faride Raful.

Dotel was pulled from the rubble by rescue crews but died in an ambulance while en route to a hospital, according to Col. Randolfo Rijo Gomez, head of the country's 911 emergency services.

The Dominican pitcher played for 13 MLB teams, including the Mets, which held a moment of silence for Dotel before their game on Tuesday.

"We mourn the passing of Octavio Dotel," the Mets said in a social media post. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy in the Dominican Republic."

Dotel was part of a combined no-hitter against the Yankees in June 2003, a team he would play for three years later.

Members of the Seattle Mariners stand during a moment of silence for Octavio Dotel, a former MLB player who died in a roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Another former MLB player, 44-year-old Tony Blanco, was also killed in the roof collapse, according to the Dominican Republic Ministry of Sports and Recreation. The Dominican baseball player played for the Washington Nationals as well as professionally in Japan and the Dominican Republic.

"His legacy will live on in the history of national baseball," the ministry said in a statement on social media. "We share in their grief with their family, friends, and colleagues, and we offer our prayers for their eternal rest."

Montecristi Gov. Nelsy Milagros Cruz Martinez was also among those killed, according to national police and Abinader's office. She was the sister of former MLB star Nelson Cruz, who shared a statement from the Cruz Martinez family on social media that said her "legacy of service and love for others will live forever in our hearts."

"Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the passings of Octavio Dotel, Tony Blanco, Nelsy Cruz, and all the victims of last night's tragedy in Santo Domingo," MLB Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred Jr. said in a statement. "We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who have been affected and to our colleague Nelson and his entire family. The connection between baseball and the Dominican Republic runs deep, and we are thinking of all the Dominican players and fans across the game today."

Many families gathered at the scene looking for their loved ones who were inside the club, according to DJ Shakirax, who was at the nightclub and shared videos from the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway, police said.

There was a fire in 2023 that damaged part of the nightclub, authorities said.

ABC News' Aicha El Hammar Castano and Morgan Winsor contributed to this report.

