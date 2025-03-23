24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Driver dies after being struck by car during police pursuit in Pittsburg, authorities say

Sunday, March 23, 2025 5:55PM
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after a fatal crash during a police pursuit on Sunday in Pittsburg.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. when a car was fleeing from the California Highway Patrol off Highway 4 and collided with a blue SUV.

The driver of the Blue SUV died.

Two people in the suspect car are currently in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

