Driver strikes pedestrians at Liverpool victory parade: Police

A driver struck pedestrians in Liverpool on Monday, police said, as hundreds of thousands had gathered at a parade celebrating the Liverpool Football Club winning the English Premier League soccer title.

The vehicle collided with "a number of pedestrians on Water Street" just after 6 p.m. local time, Merseyside Police said.

"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

Emergency personnel are at the scene, authorities said. Police did not have details on any injuries in the collision.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident "shocking."

"The scenes in Liverpool are appalling -- my thoughts are with all those injured or affected," Starmer said in a statement. "I'm being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

