Mother of Elijah Vue, boyfriend face more charges after skeletal remains found in Wisconsin woods

The Two Rivers Police Department said Friday that skeletal remains found have been identified as missing boy Elijah Vue.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. -- Additional charges have been filed against a woman and her boyfriend in the death of her 3-year-old son whose skeletal remains were found by a hunter last month in a northeastern Wisconsin wooded area.

Chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, neglecting a child and resisting or obstructing an officer charges were announced Thursday against Katrina Baur by Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre.

Jesse Vang is charged with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death, hiding a corpse and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Elijah Vue was last seen in February at Vang's home in Two Rivers. Police have said His remains were found Sept. 7 about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from where he was last seen by a man preparing his property for deer season.

According to a criminal complaint, Baur had left her son with Vang on Feb. 12 because she wanted Vang to teach him "to be a man." Vang called police Feb. 20 and reported the boy missing, telling police he had taken a nap and brought the boy in the bedroom with him. When he woke up three hours later he was gone.

Baur of Wisconsin Dells was charged in February and pleaded not guilty to one felony count of being a party to child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Vang was charged then with one felony count of being a party to child neglect. He also pleaded not guilty to the February charges.

"This has been a complex investigation, involving meticulous review of hundreds of pages of police reports, video evidence and other materials," LaBre told reporters Thursday.

"This is an incredibly tragic situation that has shaken our community," she added.

Bail hearings for Baur and Vang were expected to be held Friday.

The Associated Press left an email and voicemail Thursday afternoon seeking comment from Baur's attorney, Amber Gratz. A voicemail also was left seeking comment from Timothy Hogan who represents Vang.

Two Rivers is a city of 11,270 people located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Green Bay.