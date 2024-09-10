This year's Emmy Awards feature historic nominations and groundbreaking firsts

Joelle Garguilo has the latest on this year's Emmys historic nominations and groundbreaking firsts.

NEW YORK -- From laugh-out-loud comedies to edge-of-your-seat dramas, television has never been more captivating and this Sunday, the industry will honor its brightest stars at the 76th annual Emmy Awards on ABC.

This year's nominees are already making history. From sharp-witted comedies to gripping dramas, the small screen has never been so big.

Before the hardware is even handed out, history is already being made. Among the shows and stars breaking records is "The Bear."

"The Bear" on FX racked up 23 nominations -- a season record for a comedy series. Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas are all getting acting nods, while guest stars Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Coleman, and Jamie Lee Curtis are also up for gold.

As for firsts -- Eugene and Dan Levy mark the first time a father-son duo will take center stage as hosts.

This year's Emmy's is a celebration of diversity and representation, with Sofia Vergara earning a Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series nomination for her dramatic turn in "Griselda," making her the first-ever Latina in the award's history to earn the nod.

Lily Gladstone and Kali Reis have become the first Indigenous women to receive acting nominations.

And D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai is also breaking new ground as the first Indigenous actor nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Reservation Dogs."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is making her mark behind the scenes, becoming the most Emmy-nominated Latina producer in the Best Comedy Series category for "Only Murders in the Building."

And age is just a number at the Emmys. At 91, the legendary Carol Burnett becomes the oldest comedy actress nominee for her role in "Palm Royale."

Not to be outdone, Steve Martin breaks his own record as the oldest nominee for Best Lead Actor in a comedy at the age of 78 while Larry David follows close behind at 77.

The question now is who will walk away a winner Sunday night? We don't know just yet, but with historic nominations and unprecedented representation, this year's Emmys are already one for the record books.

The countdown is on: the 76th Emmy Awards are this Sunday at 8 p.m. right here on ABC.