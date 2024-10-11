'English Teacher' stars give season finale preview

"English Teacher" stars Brian Jordan Alvarez and Enrico Colantoni reflect on the show's first season. Watch the season finale Monday on FX and stream it the next day on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- Season one of "English Teacher" is coming to a close.

The show, seen Mondays on FX, is about Evan, played by Brian Jordan Alvarez, a gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas, who both teaches and learns along the way. Among those by his side are his best friend Gwen, played by real life bestie Stephanie Koenig and his ex Malcolm, played by Jordan Firstman.

The final episode of the season sees Malcolm throwing him a birthday party in a gay bar. In a preview clip, we see Principal Grant Moretti, played by Enrico Colantoni, in attendance but somewhat uncomfortable to be there.

Colantoni told On The Red Carpet he's enjoyed being part of this cast.

"The genius of Brian and his mind and imagination and the team that he has behind him is that pedigree that I want to work with," Colantoni said. "The show to me is about what is going on in the world and how we can all approach it with a sense of love and acceptance. Because, this show for me, you can have all the fun in the world but without heart, without the warmth that this show has, it would be like any other show. That's what makes this show special."

Also in the finale, we see Sean Patton's character, the gruff but genuine PE teacher Markie Hillridge, run into an old high school football teammate at the party. The revelation that this teammate is gay comes as a shock, but he reacts in true Markie fashion, a fashion that Patton understood the minute he read the part.

"I have cousins, I have people I grew up with like that. They are headstrong, sometimes to a reckless extent, but then are willing to learn when they make mistakes," Patton said.

For Alvarez, having great people to work with this season has been the best part of the experience.

"It's the best job in the world," Alvarez told On The Red Carpet. "Not only do you get to act and make your own TV show, you get to do it with your best friend."

That best friend, Stephanie Koenig added, "And you've been working with your best friend to try and get here for forever."

The season finale of "English Teacher" airs Monday, Oct. 14 at 10pm EST/ 9pm CST on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

