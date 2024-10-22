Fan favorite Michael Cyril Creighton adds intrigue, fun to 'Only Murders in the Building'

HOLLYWOOD -- If you watch "Only Murders in The Building," besides Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, there is another name who's a regular in the opening credits: Michael Cyril Creighton - and he's become a fan favorite!

Creighton plays Howard Morris, another resident of The Arconia in "Only Murders In The Building." He's now been a part of all four seasons.

"Yeah, I feel really lucky about it. I feel really grateful that the writers seem to have hooked into what I'm good at but still challenge me with every episode," said Creighton. "I'm sort of this 20-year overnight success. Every time I get a job, it's like, where did he come from?"

Creighton says on this show, you know you'll be acting with people bringing their "A" games. And, as it turns out, someone in the cast let him know he gets an "A," too.

"Steve Martin sent me an email once that was very kind. It just said, you know, 'you're a beautiful comedian.' And I said to my mom, 'Steve Martin just wrote me a very nice email and sent me a very nice compliment.' And my mother said, 'Are you lying?'" laughed Creighton.

Being a series regular is a big deal for this veteran actor. And then there's this - he made it into the show's opening.

"It was better than 'You're going to be a series regular. You're going to be the cartoon in the beginning credits' was like a dream come true," said Creighton.

"Only Murders In The Building" is streaming now on Hulu.

