FBI received tip from SFPD about Luis Mangione being possible suspect, passed it along to NYPD

Mike Marza has the latest on the UnitedHealthcare CEO killing as investigators continue to piece together evidence in the case.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The FBI's New York Field Office said Friday that among the multiple tips the agency received was a tip from police in San Francisco that Luis Mangione may be the possible suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The FBI said it "conducted routine investigative activity and referred this and other leads to the New York City Police Department."

The NYPD previously said none of the hundreds of tips it received included Mangione's identity.

The NYPD confirmed Friday it received the FBI tip but that it was not passed along by the agency in a manner that distinguished it as being from another law enforcement agency.

The tip was subsequently not prioritized the way it might have been had NYPD detectives known it was coming from another police department, the NYPD said.

The NYPD had dispatched detectives to Georgia to follow leads that came in from Atlanta police. The NYPD did not do that kind of follow-up with the San Francisco tip because, an NYPD source said, of the way it was passed along by the FBI.