Fire destroys manufactured home, outbuildings in Santa Cruz Mountains

A manufactured home, multiple outbuildings, and three trailers burned in a fire that started early Friday morning in the San Mateo County community of La Honda.

LA HONDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A manufactured home in the community of La Honda in the Santa Cruz Mountains is a total loss after being destroyed by a fire.

Crews were battling the fire that broke out around 5:30 a.m. and has been dubbed the Coggins Fire.

Multiple outbuildings and three trailers also burned, but a quick response helped keep the flames from spreading too far.

"The fire involved at least one RV that was unoccupied," fire officials said.

According to Cal Fire, some witnesses saw nearby trees catch fire, now dubbed as the Coggins Fire. Photos from the UC San Diego public safety program ALERTCalifornia on social media also showed the fire spewing thick smoke.

No word of any injuries or how the fire started so far.

Bay City News contributed to this story.