Over 1,600 flights canceled as Tropical Storm Debby makes landfall in US

TAMPA, Fla. -- Over 1,600 flights have been canceled within, into or out of the U.S. on Monday, and that number is expected to continue to climb.

American Airlines is seeing the biggest impacts because of its hubs in Miami and Charlotte, North Carolina, where Tropical Storm Debby is barreling through.

American Airlines said it canceled operations at airports in Gainesville, Sarasota and Tallahassee until noon on Monday.

Southwest, Delta, Spirti, Endeavor Air, JetBlue and United have all canceled at least 100 flights.

Sunday was one of the worst air travel days of the year with more than 2,400 cancellations.