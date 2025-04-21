Following shooting, FSU students given option not to return for final week of classes

Court records reveal he had been on medication for several health and mental issues, including growth hormone disorder and ADHD

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- As classes are set to resume on Monday at Florida State University following an on-campus mass shooting last week, the school's president announced that mandatory attendance is being waived for the current semester's final week of classes.

"We want everyone to receive the support and help they need. For some students, that may mean not going back into the classroom. For others, the idea of community and gathering, as well as the opportunity to focus on academics, may be beneficial. There is no single answer for everyone," FSU President Richard McCullough said in a message to students, faculty and staff posted online Saturday night.

Just before noon on Thursday, an FSU student identified by police as Phoenix Ikner, the stepson of a veteran Leon County, Florida, deputy sheriff, allegedly opened fire on the FSU Tallahassee campus near the student union, killing two people and injuring six others, authorities said.

Ikner was shot by officers and taken into custody, police said. He's expected to survive and remains hospitalized.

Those killed in the shooting were identified by authorities as Tiru Chabba, a 45-year-old husband and father of two who was an employee of a campus vendor, and Robert Morales, an FSU employee and a former assistant football coach at Leon High School in Tallahassee.

"While we will resume classes as scheduled on Monday, April 21, we are providing students and instructors with new options," McCullough said in his message. "For example, a remote option is probable for many courses; however, there will be classes where it might not make sense (e.g. lab classes). Information about any additional options for your specific class section will be provided by your instructor by Monday evening."

A university spokesperson told ABC News on Sunday that Friday, April 25, is the last day of classes for the semester at the university before finals begin. The current term officially ends May 2, according to the FSU website.

McCullough said he sent a separate email to faculty and instructors, telling them to review their course materials and provide your students the options appropriate for your class as soon as possible, ideally before the next class meeting, but no later than Monday evening."

"Students: If you decide not to attend classes this week, we understand," McCullough said in his message. "The university has waived all mandatory attendance policies that affect your grade."

"Students who feel they cannot complete a course at this time will have the option to request an incomplete grade," McCullough added.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Officials revealed that the suspect's stepmother, Jessica Ikner, is a current deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office. While authorities identified Jessica Ikner as the suspect's mother, court documents indicate that she is his stepmother.

Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said at a news conference on Thursday evening that the suspected gunman had access to one of his stepmother's personal firearms, which was one of the weapons found at the scene. Authorities alleged that Phoenix Ikner was also armed with a shotgun when he was taken into custody.

Ikner invoked his right to remain silent, police officials said.

The suspect faces potential murder charges and other counts stemming from the attack. Officials said no timeline has been set for when charges will be filed.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare officials said all six patients the hospital treated in relation to the shooting are in good condition. One patient has been discharged, the hospital said Saturday.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.