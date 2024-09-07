Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf faces more than $20K fine for violating city election rules

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for violations of city election laws.

Schaaf, who is currently running for California State Treasurer is one of several people wrapped up in an investigation by the Oakland Public Ethics Commission.

A proposed settlement agreement lays out the allegations running from 2018 to 2022.

Investigators say Schaaf secretly controlled campaign committees trying to defeat incumbent city councilmembers and a ballot measure.

They say she failed to disclose her involvement which violates Oakland election rules.

Ethics investigators recommended Schaaf pay more than $20,000 in fines.

Schaaf's attorney says the mayor was acting on incorrect legal advice.

He told ABC7 News in a statement, "Mayor Schaaf sincerely and reasonably believed she was following the law. Her actions were motivated by improving Oakland and helping its children."