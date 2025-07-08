Willie Mays' personal collection going to auction in September

The personal collection of Willie Mays, including a Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to the Hall of Famer by President Barack Obama, will head to auction via Hunt Auctions on Sept. 27-28 in San Francisco.

"Per Mays' wishes, all proceeds from this auction will go to delivering education, training, and health services for youth through the Say Hey! Foundation which Willie Mays founded in 2000," Hunt Auctions said in a statement.

Other items to be auctioned include Mays' 1954 New York Giants World Series ring, his 1954 and 1965 NL MVP Awards, his Baseball Hall of Fame induction ring and his 1962 home San Francisco Giants uniform -- photo-matched to that year's MLB All-Star Game and two other games from that season.

There's also a 1977 Stutz Blackhawk VI, custom made for Mays.

"We are deeply humbled and grateful to Willie Mays for having been selected to represent this important offering of his personal collection," said David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, who also handled the auctioning of Bill Russell's and Bill Walton's personal collections.

"For all of his extraordinary achievements as a baseball player, Willie Mays wanted his enduring legacy to be helping children," Jeff Bleich, Mays' friend and the chair of the Say Hey! Foundation, said in a statement.

The collection's first public display will be at the 2025 National Sports Collectors Convention, held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, from July 30 through Aug. 3.